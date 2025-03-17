Man who escaped homelessness shares story in new film on San Francisco housing crisis

Carlos Rojas is learning to appreciate the simple things in life. After three years of living on the streets of San Francisco, he now sees basic shelter and safety as true luxuries.

"I got shot and I wasn't able to work no more," Rojas explained. "So, financially I couldn't afford to just move in anywhere, I didn't have enough money saved up. So, I had to find what resources would help me the best."

During his time unhoused, Rojas struggled with navigating the complex bureaucracy of shelter systems. But one organization, Compass Family Programs, made a lasting impact.

"Compass Family Programs, they helped me out the most," he said.

Through the support of Compass, Rojas was able to secure housing for his family in the South of Market. His son, Andres, now feels a sense of relief that they are no longer living in uncertainty.

"It felt like to me, we've got like more of a life on our hands, then, being out there. It's a little more sketchy. Being inside of a household, feels kind of better," Andres said.

Rojas, who grew up in the Mission District, continues to stay connected to his roots despite no longer being able to afford living there. Now, when he does go outside, it's to enjoy simple activities like basketball in the neighborhood with his son.

His story is featured in Fault Lines, a documentary co-directed by Nate Houghteling that explores California's ongoing housing crisis.

"Here in California we have 12% of the country's population, but 50% of its unhoused population," Houghteling explained. "And, if you go under the hood of that, you'll find that it really is a supply and demand issue. We haven't built enough homes for all the people that want to live here, which is why we have so many people living on the streets and why we are losing population in the state of California."

Rojas' journey from homelessness to housing is a central focus of the film. As part of the film's efforts to raise awareness, Glide Memorial Church will host a free screening of Fault Lines on March 20th.

Rojas hopes that by sharing his story, the public will gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by the unhoused community in the Bay Area and beyond.

"I'm very grateful for it," Rojas said, referring to his new apartment. "I'm very grateful to have this apartment."

Gratitude, and love for his family, he says, keeps him pushing forward, day after day.