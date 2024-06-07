Watch CBS News
SFPD seeks person of interest after racist threats found near home

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for a person of interest in connection with a hate crime involving racist threats in the Alamo Square neighborhood earlier this year.

On the morning of April 26, officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Grove Street about threats being received. The victim told police that he found threatening and racist items that were left near his building.

Police on Friday released surveillance photos and video of the person in question. The surveillance video purportedly shows a person in dark clothing carrying what appears to be a paper bag.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

"The San Francisco Police Department does not tolerate racism of any kind. No one should be targeted because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or any other shared characteristic," police said in a statement.      

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 1:02 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

