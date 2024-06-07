SFPD seeks person of interest after racist threats found near home

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for a person of interest in connection with a hate crime involving racist threats in the Alamo Square neighborhood earlier this year.

On the morning of April 26, officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Grove Street about threats being received. The victim told police that he found threatening and racist items that were left near his building.

Police on Friday released surveillance photos and video of the person in question. The surveillance video purportedly shows a person in dark clothing carrying what appears to be a paper bag.

Investigators need your help identifying a person of interest! Officers contacted a victim on April 26, 2024, on the 900 block of Grove St regarding threats that were received. The victim stated he found threatening and racist items near his building. ➡️ https://t.co/gSzL7QVBuq pic.twitter.com/DxFDRhHsuk — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 7, 2024

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

"The San Francisco Police Department does not tolerate racism of any kind. No one should be targeted because of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or any other shared characteristic," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Francisco Police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.