San Francisco man targeted with racist threats hopes for swift action from police

A San Francisco man said he's being stalked and is the target of extremely hateful racist attacks — A doll with a noose was even delivered to his front door.

Terry Williams lives on Grove Street, just half a block away from Alamo Square. He found two packages left at his front door with horrific messages and images of the Ku Klux Klan.

Williams is a dog walker and owns Terry and Roxy's Dog Walk. He has lived in San Francisco for almost his entire life and now lives in the home his father bought in the 1970s.

He was shocked and hurt when he received two hateful packages within a span of 10 days.

"The first one I picked it up," Williams said. "I was like what the hell. The second one I see. Not again. Hell no."

Some of what was found inside the packages can't be described. A doll was left with a noose around its neck with threatening messages pasted all over the body. It was very clear it was specifically sent to Williams.

"It was scary," Williams said. "It had a picture of me. It had terms like we're going to get you. Monkey, gorilla, then have pictures of watermelon and have picked cotton in his hand."

Since the incident, Williams has installed several cameras in hopes of catching whoever could be doing this. Neighbors have been incredibly helpful, supporting him and sending him their door camera videos. Reverend Amos Brown, the president of the San Francisco Chapter of the NAACP has also been helping Williams with this incident.

"It's very obvious this is an act of violence, bigotry and downright evil," Reverend Brown said.

Williams said, as a dog walker, he's had some run-ins with other pet owners at Alamo Square but can't imagine anyone taking things to this extreme.

"Especially the second one," Williams said. "Do you really have that much time for me? I'm wondering what do you do for a living. Do you work? Are you retired? On your free time are you just like, 'I'm going to get Terry."

Williams and Reverend Brown are pleading for swifter action by the police to make an arrest. Ultimately, they would like to see the FBI get involved to investigate this hate crime.