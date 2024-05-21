2 people rescued from fire in San Francisco's Alamo Square neighborhood

Crews in San Francisco rescued two adult victims from a fire that damaged a house on San Francisco's Alamo Square Park Tuesday, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the call came in on the fire about 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Grove Street, which is a block away from Alamo Square Park near the famed Painted Ladies.

A single alarm was called for the fire and a total of 40 firefighters responded to the fire burning in the upper floors of the residence.

UPDATE



This 1-alarm fire with 40 SFFD members is now contained. This fire is under investigation. 2 adults were rescued by #yoursffd on the upper floors in conditions with high heat and no visibility due to smoke. Both victims were immediately treated by #SFFDEMS and taken to… https://t.co/DpGAvMdRX4 pic.twitter.com/iWljl3Y2vB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 21, 2024

Fire officials said two adults were rescued by firefighters from the upper floors of the building in conditions with high heat and no visibility due to smoke. Both victims were immediately treated by first responders and taken to local hospitals.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within an hour of responding. The fire affected the second and third floors of the three-story home. The cause of the fire is under investigation