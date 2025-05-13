Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in San Francisco's Bayview

A man died in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Bayview District on Monday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco police said. The man's name was not immediately available.

As of midday Tuesday, investigators have not announced an arrest or released any suspect information in connection with the hit-and-run.

The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco on Tuesday said the man who died was a 47-year-old pedestrian.

"We are heartbroken and angry for another life lost on our streets. We are sending our deepest condolences to the victim's loved ones," Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.

The group is planning a protest on the steps of City Hall next week to call on San Francisco leaders to take action to prevent traffic deaths.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.