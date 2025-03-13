San Francisco towing company owner accused of plot to burn competing tow trucks

An owner of San Francisco towing companies who is already facing multiple indictments is facing an additional charge for allegedly plotting to burn the tow trucks of his competitors, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, 29-year-old Jose Vicente Badillo was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Badillo made his initial court appearance on the charge in federal district court Thursday morning.

The indictment, which was also unsealed Thursday, alleges that Badillo conspired with others in 2023 to set fire to at least six tow trucks.

Among the incidents allegedly linked to Badillo include a fire that burned two trucks in San Francisco on Apr. 4, 2023, another fire in San Francisco that burned a truck on Apr. 29, 2023, a fire in East Palo Alto that burned a truck on July 25, 2023, and a Oct. 3, 2023 fire in San Francisco that burned two trucks.

Badillo allegedly orchestrated the conspiracy and directed others to set fire to the trucks, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that the purpose of the scheme was to drive more business to his two companies, Auto Towing and Specialty Towing, and to retaliate against competitors for perceived wrongs.

Auto Towing and Specialty Towing are among several tow companies that have faced sanctions by San Francisco city officials over illegal tows. Last year, City Attorney David Chiu was granted a request to ban Auto Towing from receiving city contracts for five years, saying the company had engaged in "predatory behavior" along with "unfair business practices."

"This company intentionally misled and scammed people out of hundreds of dollars by illegally towing cars. Our City has no interest in contracting with exploitative businesses engaged in illegal conduct," Chiu said at the time.

Both Auto Towing and Specialty Towing had previously been suspended by the city after Badillo and his partner, who also co-owned the companies, were charged in an alleged welfare fraud scheme. Specialty Towing was also the subject of a federal raid last year.

Badillo is already facing federal charges in at least two other cases.

In August of last year, federal prosecutors charged Badillo and one other person for an alleged scheme to defraud an insurance company. Several weeks later, Badillo was indicted again in connection with two other schemes to defraud auto insurers.

Prosecutors said Badillo is scheduled to be arraigned on Mar. 20 at 10:30 a.m. If convicted on the latest charge, Badillo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.