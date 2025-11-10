Man sexually assaulted near UC Berkeley campus

A man was sexually assaulted near the University of California, Berkeley campus over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.

The incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. on College Avenue just south of Bancroft Way in the South Campus area. The Berkeley Police Department said in a press release that a man was walking to his home when a stranger tried to engage him in conversation. When the man tried to leave, the stranger pulled him into a driveway and sexually assaulted him, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and last seen wearing a black beanie cap, gray/white hooded top, and black jeans.

Police asked anyone with information that might be helpful to the case to call the Police Department's sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5735.