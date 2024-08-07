Sex offender arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen girl in Redwood City

A registered sex offender in Redwood City was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, police said Wednesday.

According to Redwood City police, a 14-year-old girl and her 13-year-old friend had gone to a parking garage in the 400 block of Broadway to drink alcohol on July 31. Officers were called to the 14-year-old's home after she returned to her residence intoxicated.

The girl told police that she and her friend encountered a man who was walking through the garage with his dog. He gave the pair marijuana and encouraged them to drink. At some point, the 13-year-old left, and the girl remained with the man, who then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, George Bautista Zarate, 32, allegedly offered to provide the girl with cocaine. According to police, she was able to distract Zarate and stop the assault and return home, where she provided police with a detailed description of her attacker.

Detectives located a possible identification match for Bautista Zarate, and a search warrant allegedly uncovered evidence linking him to the sexual assault.

Bautista Zarate was contacted shortly after the search warrant service and arrested. He was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a person under 18, sexual assault with an intoxicated person, oral copulation of a minor, lewd acts with a minor by a person who is more than 10 years older, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and furnishing cannabis to a minor.