Seniors rally in San Bruno to protest Trump policies, defend social safety net

By Da Lin

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN BRUNO (KPIX) — A small but determined group of seniors gathered along El Camino Real outside the Tanforan Mall on Sunday, holding signs and voicing opposition to President Donald Trump's policies, which they say threaten the programs they rely on most.

Claudia Zeiler, an 80-year-old protester, stood among the others with a firm message.

"I need Social Security. I need Medicare. I have an autistic grandchild who needs all the care she can get," Zeiler said. "We had said we'd leave the country if this started, but I think we're here to fight."

Despite Trump's repeated assurances that he would not cut Social Security, many at the rally expressed deep skepticism. They accuse him of taking from the poor to give tax breaks to the rich.

"I don't know what else to do. I have to do something," said Zeiler.

The demonstration was organized by the local chapter of Indivisible. The protest aimed not only to voice concerns about current policies but also to build momentum ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

"Not a waste of time. People driving by are seeing us. And tomorrow, there'll be more people out here. And as the months go on, it'll grow," said Don Mendel, another participant. "We can't stand by and watch all this happen. It just can't be it. It's unacceptable."

Protesters wore black armbands, a symbol they say represents solidarity and rising outrage. They warn that American democracy is at risk, accusing Trump of eroding democratic norms, human rights, and the rule of law.

"He keeps taking more and more things away. It's scary," said Michael Kesselman, the rally's organizer.

While some passing motorists showed support, others responded with chants of "Trump" in defiance. Still, they said they remain undeterred.

"We will save democracy, eventually, slowly," Zeiler said.

Da Lin
web-bio-head-da-lin.jpg

Da Lin is an award-winning journalist at KPIX 5 News. He joined KPIX 5 in 2012, but has been reporting the news in the Bay Area since 2007. Da grew up in Oakland, and before his return to the Bay Area, he spent five years covering the news at three other television stations in Texas, Southern and Central California. He also spent five years reporting at KRON 4.

