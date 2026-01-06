Watch CBS News
Shooting outside Seaside cannabis dispensary may be gang-related, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Authorities in Monterey County said a person was wounded in a shooting near a cannabis dispensary Monday night.

According to Seaside Fire & Police, officers were called to The Reef dispensary on the 1900 block of Fremont Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Police said a young adult was shot outside the business.

The victim is expected to survive. Police said on social media Tuesday morning that the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Authoritied did not announce any arrests. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 831-899-6748.

