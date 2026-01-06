Shooting outside Seaside cannabis dispensary may be gang-related, police say
Authorities in Monterey County said a person was wounded in a shooting near a cannabis dispensary Monday night.
According to Seaside Fire & Police, officers were called to The Reef dispensary on the 1900 block of Fremont Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Police said a young adult was shot outside the business.
The victim is expected to survive. Police said on social media Tuesday morning that the shooting appears to be gang-related.
Authoritied did not announce any arrests. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 831-899-6748.