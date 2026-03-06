Teacher's aide in California's Monterey County accused of abusing special needs student

A teacher aide on California's Central Coast was arrested for allegedly abusing a nonverbal special needs student, police said.

Chief Nick Borges of the Seaside Police Department told CBS News Bay Area that his department received a tip from Child Protective Services on Tuesday about a teacher's aide at Seaside High School abusing students.

An investigation determined that an aide had used a wooden stick to strike the student, a 14-year-old who has autism and is nonverbal. Police said they had video evidence of the incident.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the aide, identified as Emmanuel Rivera. The 34-year-old was booked into the Monterey County Jail and was later released on bail.

According to Borges, Rivera is also accused of other incidents of abuse dating back to last year and said there could be additional victims.

Rivera allegedly brought chili pepper to sprinkle on the food of students as a disciplinary action, Borbes said. The aide is also accused of using a spray bottle to spray the student and brought melatonin for when the student was active.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District for comment.

Anyone with additional information about Borges is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 831-899-6748.