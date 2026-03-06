Watch CBS News
Teacher's aide in California's Monterey County accused of abusing special needs student

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A teacher aide on California's Central Coast was arrested for allegedly abusing a nonverbal special needs student, police said.

Chief Nick Borges of the Seaside Police Department told CBS News Bay Area that his department received a tip from Child Protective Services on Tuesday about a teacher's aide at Seaside High School abusing students.

An investigation determined that an aide had used a wooden stick to strike the student, a 14-year-old who has autism and is nonverbal. Police said they had video evidence of the incident.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the aide, identified as Emmanuel Rivera. The 34-year-old was booked into the Monterey County Jail and was later released on bail.

According to Borges, Rivera is also accused of other incidents of abuse dating back to last year and said there could be additional victims.

Rivera allegedly brought chili pepper to sprinkle on the food of students as a disciplinary action, Borbes said. The aide is also accused of using a spray bottle to spray the student and brought melatonin for when the student was active.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District for comment.

Anyone with additional information about Borges is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 831-899-6748.

