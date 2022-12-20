Sausalito officials order evacuation after gas line break
SAUSALITO (CBS SF/BCN) – A gas line break Tuesday morning in Sausalito forced residents to evacuate the area, according to police.
Sausalito police issued an alert shortly before 11:30 a.m. about the break in the area of Atwood Avenue and North Street.
PG&E crews have responded to the scene as well as police and firefighters, and evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Atwood Avenue, North Street and Josephine Street, police said.
