Watch CBS News
Local News

Sausalito officials order evacuation after gas line break

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:39

SAUSALITO (CBS SF/BCN) – A gas line break Tuesday morning in Sausalito forced residents to evacuate the area, according to police.

Sausalito police issued an alert shortly before 11:30 a.m. about the break in the area of Atwood Avenue and North Street.

PG&E crews have responded to the scene as well as police and firefighters, and evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Atwood Avenue, North Street and Josephine Street, police said.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 12:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.