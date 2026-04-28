Man suspected in dozens of tire slashings in Santa Rosa neighborhood arrested

Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man on suspicion of multiple felonies after he allegedly slashed the tires of dozens of vehicles in a neighborhood.

On Monday, police said they were investigating slashings that took place in the pre-dawn hours in the city's Historic Railroad Square District. About 50 vehicles were vandalized according to initial reports, but investigators believe the number is expected to increase.

During the investigation, police said a White male suspect wearing a black hoodie and black pants, carrying a bright red shopping bag was captured on a security camera in the area. Police were later called to a home on East Jasmine Circle following a report of a man matching the suspect description in the garage, popping tires with a knife.

At the home, officers detained the suspect. During his detention, police said he was in possession of the red shopping bag seen in the video, along with knives, personal information belonging to another person, and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

Investigators said they have also linked the suspect to the vandalism of a business on the 1000 block of Jennings Avenue during the overnight hours of April 25.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Keith Johnson, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, felony burglary, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of another person's identifying information and probation violation.

Police said Johnson was on probation for a previous conviction for possession of a dirk or dagger at the time of his arrest.

On Monday, police urged business owners and residents of the area who may have surveillance footage of the suspect to contact Detective Cody Sousa over email. Meanwhile, anyone who may have had their vehicle vandalized is urged to call Santa Rosa Police at 707-528-5222, referencing case number 26-4334.