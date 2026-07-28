Santa Rosa police arrest 5 arson suspects following recent fires

Police in Santa Rosa announced the arrests of five people in connection with a series of vegetation and suspicious fires that have taken place over the past month.

Since June 30, investigators have tracked more than 30 fires, with at least 17 believed to have been intentionally set. The fires were reported in several parts of the community, including the College Creek Trail, Joe Rodota Trail, Prince Memorial Greenway and the Santa Rosa Creek Trail.

Police said the fires have ranged in size from a few square feet to about three-quarters of an acre.

"At this time, investigators do not believe the suspects acted together. However, investigators continue to examine whether those arrested may be connected to additional unsolved fires," police said in a statement.

Among those arrested include 32-year-old Adan Alvarez-Florez of Santa Rosa, who was arrested following a July 7 fire along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail. Police said the fire involved paperwork that had been intentionally set on fire, less than a foot from tall, dry grass.

Police said they found Alvarez-Florez standing next to the fire and detained him. He was later arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of reckless burning of personal property.

A second arrest was made following a July 13 fire on the 700 block of "A" Street involving a fence and backyard. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was believed to be intentionally set.

Investigators obtained images of the suspect from security cameras in the area and were able to determine the suspect's identity. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Wuilton De Leon Reyes, was located in Old Courthouse Square and was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Police made a third arrest following a fire on July 20 on the 700 block of 7th Street, in which a man reportedly set another person's property on fire. The fire had burned decorative vegetation and a plastic storm drain grate.

With the help of surveillance footage, officers identified a possible suspect, who was found on the 300 block of 6th Street. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Corey Bynum, was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a fourth suspect following a fire on the evening of July 18 along the College Creek Trail. The fire, which was determined to be intentionally set, burned a 10' by 15' patch of dry cut season grasses.

Investigators obtained and reviewed security camera footage and identified a suspect. On July 22, officers arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Jason Cass, on suspicion of arson, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said a fifth suspect was arrested minutes after a July 24 fire near 9th and Morgan streets. Two witnesses said they found a suspect setting dry grass on fire, which they were able to extinguish.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect and an officer was able to detain the suspect nearby. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jessica Lucas, was arrested for an outstanding out-of-county warrant and on suspicion of reckless burning.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Property Crimes Investigations Team at 707-543-3575 or to submit anonymous tips at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.