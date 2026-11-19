Three people, including a man suspected in other copper thefts, were arrested in connection with a copper theft at a shuttered school in Santa Rosa, authorities said.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on Nov. 7, when deputies were called to a rural property near McCray Road in Cloverdale for a trespassing complaint. When deputies arrived, they found four partially dismantled vehicles with copper wiring removed, along with a trailer with tools, ATV and motorcycle parts.

During the investigation, property crimes and auto theft taskforce detectives with the sheriff's office identified a possible suspect, 34-year-old Gary Held.

On Nov. 10, detectives found Held under a bridge on Caletti Avenue in Windsor with about 100 pounds of stripped copper wire. Deputies said they also found a propane-powered fire pit, which is commonly used to burn insulation from the wire.

Held was arrested and later released with a citation for possession of stolen property, deputies said.

Around 2 a.m. on Nov. 12, deputies said they found Held and two other suspects on the campus of Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa. The school closed in June after more than 70 years in operation.

Items seized in connection with an investigation into a Nov. 12, 2026 copper theft at the site of Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Detectives and patrol deputies stopped the suspects as they were driving away from the school. A search yielded a duffel bag with what deputies said was "freshly cut" copper wire, along with cutting tools, two-way radios and a small amount of suspected narcotics.

Held was arrested on suspicion of theft with priors, grand theft, burglary and conspiracy.

Two other suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kendall Holbrook and 33-year-old Lyla Zeller, were arrested on suspicion of violating pretrial release and conspiracy. Both Holbrook and Zeller are Santa Rosa residents.

According to the sheriff's office, Held was booked and later released, while Zeller was released on pretrial supervision. Holbrook remains in custody at the Sonoma County Jail, with bail set at $125,000.