A man suspected in a road rage shooting in Santa Rosa on Monday was arrested early Tuesday morning at his home following a brief standoff, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday near Hoen Avenue and Yulupa Avenue. The Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release that multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting, with the witnesses saying they saw the victim's vehicle heading east on Hoen Avenue when a confrontation developed with the driver of a silver truck towing a trailer that was behind the victim's car.

Police said according to witnesses, while stopped at a red light at Hoen and Yulupa avenues, the driver of the truck threw a water bottle at the victim's vehicle and then shot at the victim's vehicle with a handgun, hitting it at least twice.

The victim's vehicle was occupied by a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. Police said they fled the area in their vehicle for safety but later returned to the scene to meet with officers. Neither of the victims was injured.

Officers found shell casings on the ground and saw that at least one bullet had shattered the back windshield of the victim's car, police said. Following an investigation, officers found the suspect vehicle parked on Hoen Avenue, east of Yulupa Avenue, and identified the driver as 40-year-old Santa Rosa resident Claudio Escobar Mondragon.

A search warrant was obtained for Mondragon, his truck, and his home, which was located on Hoen Avenue just a couple of blocks east of the shooting scene, police said.

Because the incident involved a shooting, a police hostage negotiation team, SWAT officers, and drone unit assisted with the serving of the search warrant at about 1 a.m., police said. Following repeated announcements, Mondragon came out of his home shortly after 2 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The search of his home resulted in the recovery of the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and one additional firearm, along with spent shell casings inside the suspect vehicle, police said, adding that one of the firearms had been reported as stolen.

Mondragon was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have video recordings of the incident, to call the department's tipline at 707-543-3590 or visit srcity.org/CrimeTips.

