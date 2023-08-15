Fire burns home in Santa Rosa mobile home park
A fire at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa early Tuesday morning burned one home and threatened two others before being brought under control.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said on social media firefighters were first alerted to the blaze at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sequoia Gardens mobile home park off of Fulton Road.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire was still being investigated Tuesday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.