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Missing Santa Rosa 12-year-old girl found safe, police say

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A 12-year-old Santa Rosa girl missing since late Thursday evening was found safe, police said Friday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said on Friday morning that the girl was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Phoenix Avenue near Yulupa Avenue just east of Matanzas Park in the city's east side.

After sending out an appeal for the public's help on the department's social media accounts, police sent a follow-up post at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, saying she had been found safe and was being returned to her family.

The post said that a tip from the public helped police locate her.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not available.

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