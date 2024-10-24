Watch CBS News
Crime

Santa Rosa man accused of possessing 2.6 pounds of cocaine, nearly $70K in cash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 10/24/24
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 10/24/24 07:13

A Santa Rosa man was allegedly found with a large amount of money and cocaine this week, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. 

On Tuesday, narcotics officers with the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Julian Jesus Cortez-Trevino, 21. Deputies allegedly found a firearm, digital scales, more cocaine and more cash. The Sheriff's Office said they seized about $69,959 in cash and about 2.6 pounds of cocaine in this case.

santa-rosa-cocaine-guns-arrest-102424.jpg
Drugs, cash, a firearm and other items that police said were seized from a home in Santa Rosa on October 22, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

Cortez-Trevino had previously been pulled over for a traffic stop and was allegedly found with cash and about a kilogram of cocaine. 

Cortez-Trevino was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of several felonies, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for the transportation, distribution, and sale of cocaine.

Cortez-Trevino was issued $30,000 bail and bailed out a few hours after his booking at the jail, the Sheriff's Office said. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.