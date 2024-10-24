Santa Rosa man accused of possessing 2.6 pounds of cocaine, nearly $70K in cash

A Santa Rosa man was allegedly found with a large amount of money and cocaine this week, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On Tuesday, narcotics officers with the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the residence of Julian Jesus Cortez-Trevino, 21. Deputies allegedly found a firearm, digital scales, more cocaine and more cash. The Sheriff's Office said they seized about $69,959 in cash and about 2.6 pounds of cocaine in this case.

Drugs, cash, a firearm and other items that police said were seized from a home in Santa Rosa on October 22, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

Cortez-Trevino had previously been pulled over for a traffic stop and was allegedly found with cash and about a kilogram of cocaine.

Cortez-Trevino was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of several felonies, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for the transportation, distribution, and sale of cocaine.

Cortez-Trevino was issued $30,000 bail and bailed out a few hours after his booking at the jail, the Sheriff's Office said.