Santa Rosa hit-and-run victim dies; police arrest suspect's father

Santa Rosa police on Tuesday arrested the father of a fatal hit-and-run suspect on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

The arrest happened after the victim of the hit-and-run, 33-year-old Santa Rosa resident Mahlon Weaver, died.

According to police, investigators believe 49-year-old Rafael Vasquez helped his daughter, who is suspected of being the driver, hide the vehicle after the crash. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Aug. 1 on Hearn Avenue, near the SMART tracks. Police said video showed the driver stopped after hitting Weaver, but no one got out of the car.

After a minute, the driver left the scene, police said.

Investigators tracked down the driver to the 1900 block of Blue Sky Lane, using the vehicle's registered address. Police said they then learned 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident Alejandra Vasquez had been in a crash, and the involved vehicle was parked in the garage.

She was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing serious injury.