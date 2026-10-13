3 arrested after Santa Rosa family threatened at gunpoint, police say

Three people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested after a North Bay family was threatened at gunpoint over the weekend, police said.

Around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department were called to West Avenue following a report of an armed person threatening a family. Police said the family, two parents and two children ages 2 and 8, were walking home from a park when a gray Dodge pickup approached them.

The victims told police that the driver began yelling "gang-related challenges" and pointed a handgun at the family before leaving the area. No physical injuries were reported.

With the help of license plate readers and other investigative efforts, police located the pickup near Clement and Mendocino avenues, which was unoccupied. Around 6:15 p.m., police said four males approached the pickup.

As officers approached, the subjects split off into groups of two and walked away in different directions. Officers detained two people without incident on the 1800 block of Mendocino Avenue, and a third person was detained without incident on Clement Street.

Police said the fourth person led officers on a brief pursuit and was detained after he tripped over a rock. The subject, identified as 19-year-old Antonio Francisco Ramirez of Windsor, was detained.

According to officers, Ramirez had a loaded firearm on his person, which was later determined to be stolen. Investigators determined that Ramirez brandished the firearm and yelled at the family.

Officers also determined that a 17-year-old from Windsor was a passenger in Ramirez's pickup at the time of the incident. Police said Ramirez and the teen were active participants in a criminal street gang.

Another man detained by officers, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Liscano Ramos of Santa Rosa, was on probation. Investigators determined that Ramos was in violation of probation but was not part of the initial incident.

Meanwhile, police said the remaining man who was detained was not involved and was released.

"This incident highlights just how dangerous and unpredictable gang-related violence can be. A family simply walking home from a neighborhood park, including two young children, found themselves confronted by armed gang members and threatened with a loaded firearm," police said in a statement.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, driving under the influence, restricting or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed firearm and child endangerment. He is also accused of participating in a criminal street gang and a gang enhancement.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old was arrested booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang and a gang enhancement. Ramos was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for a probation violation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Gang Crimes Team at 707-543-4021 or online at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips/.