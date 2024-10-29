Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa suspects arrested for alleged involvement in drug ring

Two Santa Rosa men accused of being involved in a drug ring were arrested Monday, according to police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that in September, detectives began an investigation into a suspected methamphetamine trafficking syndicate and linked 27-year-old Andres Guzman-Loya and 25-year-old Alfonso Muniz-Saucido, both Santa Rosa residents, to the organization.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, detectives detained Muniz-Saucido in the 3500 block of North Laughlin Road on a search warrant. Police said they found approximately 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale concealed in a hidden compartment in his vehicle.

Santa Rosa drug bust evidence
Evidence seized following arrest of two drug ring suspects in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa Police Department

Detectives also executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Frazier Avenue where they nabbed Guzman-Loya. A .22-caliber revolver and ammunition were allegedly found in the possession of the suspect, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Guzman-Loya was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Muniz-Saucido was also booked into the facility for suspected possession of a controlled substance for sale and a hidden compartment in a vehicle. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

