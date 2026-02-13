Multiple injuries reported after driver plows into Santa Rosa market

Several people were injured after a driver plowed into a grocery store in Santa Rosa on Friday, authorities said.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., police were called to the Oliver's Market at Montecito Center following a report of a vehicle that entered the front of the store. When officers arrived, they found a dark red Hyundai Tucson SUV struck the front of the building and entered the check stand area.

Police said several people sustained minor to moderate injuries. The victims were treated at the scene before taken to the hospital for additional medical care.

Oliver's Market at Montecito Center in Santa Rosa after a driver plowed into the store, Feb. 13, 2026. Santa Rosa Police Department

The driver, only being identified as an adult female, remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

In a message to customers, Oliver's Market said the location would be closed for the remainder of the day. The grocery store has three other locations in Sonoma County.