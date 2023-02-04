Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help

SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.

Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.

At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is unknown if he was armed with a gun.

Image of Santa Rosa bank robber from a security camera. Santa Rosa Police Department

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled on foot, police said. He was last seen running southbound on Calistoga Road.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, medium build, and approximately 30 years old. He was wearing a grey button-up, long-sleeved shirt, black gloves, blue pants, black shoes, a NY Yankees baseball cap, and a grey face mask.

Officers searched the area after the robbery and found some of the clothing he was last seen wearing. Police were asking members of the public who live in the area to review any security cameras that may have captured the suspect's movements around the time of the robbery.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this robbery.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3590 regarding case number 23-1344.