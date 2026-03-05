Man convicted in Santa Rosa shopping center shooting sentenced to life in prison

A Santa Rosa man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in a shooting at a shopping center in 2024, prosecutors said.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez's office announced that 43-year-old Steven Carter Strawn was sentenced to 50 years to life at a hearing on Wednesday.

Strawn was convicted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with assault weapon, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a Sep. 28, 2024 shooting at the Dutton Plaza shopping center.

"Mr. Strawn has been a menace to our community throughout his adult life," Rodriguez said in a statement, noting he had been convicted of three prior strike offenses under the state's Three Strikes Law.

According to prosecutors, the incident began when Strawn harassed patrons of the mall and passersby on the Joe Rodota Trail. When he was confronted by one of the victims, Strawn got into his friend's Pontiac and pulled out an illegal assault rifle.

As his friend was driving, Strawn fired multiple rounds at the man and a second man who was trying to take a picture before the rifle jammed. No victims were struck during the incident.

A Santa Rosa police officer was nearby heard the shooting and responded. The officer located Strawn in a nearby parking lot and found him trying to clear a jammed round from the weapon.

During the trial, prosecutors said Strawn testified on his own behalf and claimed a mystery "third person" was responsible for the shooting. Jurors found Strawn guilty on all charges.

"It is nothing short of a miracle that the victims targeted by Mr. Strawn were not physically harmed. The court's life sentence is a just conclusion to this case and will hopefully provide some relief and comfort to the victims," Rodriguez added.