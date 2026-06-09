Oakland murder suspect dies after medical emergency at Santa Rita Jail, deputies say

An Oakland man suspected of murder died over the weekend following an apparent medical emergency inside the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, after he spent several days in the hospital.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Jeffrey Bryce McMaster was booked into jail on suspicion of murder on the morning of Feb. 3. Around 5:20 a.m. on May 28, deputies conducting a welfare check found McMaster experiencing an apparent seizure inside his cell.

Deputies and jail medical staff rendered aid and requested emergency medical services, the sheriff's office said. McMaster was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, McMaster was medically discharged and transported back to Santa Rita Jail. Around 11:40 a.m., McMaster was undergoing a medical screening and asked to go to the restroom.

Deputies escorted McMaster to a nearby cell with a restroom. A short time later, deputies heard a noise coming from the cell and found McMaster on the floor suffering from a medical emergency.

Jail staff and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but McMaster was pronounced dead around 12:46 p.m.

The sheriff's office said McMaster's cause of death will be determined following an autopsy and any necessary toxicology testing. Both the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the California Attorney General's Office are being notified.