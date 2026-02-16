Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in shooting at Santa Cruz campsite arrested

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
A Santa Cruz man was arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened at a campsite on Feb. 10, police said on Monday.

He was identified by police as 45-year-old Cory Murphy.

According to police, a man at a campsite along the San Lorenzo Riverbed was shot three times on Feb. 10, around 9:20 p.m. Police said he flagged down a bystander for help after walking to the McDonald's on Ocean Street.

The bystander then called 911, and first responders took the victim to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators eventually identified Murphy as a suspect, and he was arrested on Feb. 11, around 6:30 p.m., near Fern and Limekiln streets.

He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, police said. 

