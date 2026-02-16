Suspect in shooting at Santa Cruz campsite arrested

A Santa Cruz man was arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened at a campsite on Feb. 10, police said on Monday.

He was identified by police as 45-year-old Cory Murphy.

According to police, a man at a campsite along the San Lorenzo Riverbed was shot three times on Feb. 10, around 9:20 p.m. Police said he flagged down a bystander for help after walking to the McDonald's on Ocean Street.

The bystander then called 911, and first responders took the victim to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators eventually identified Murphy as a suspect, and he was arrested on Feb. 11, around 6:30 p.m., near Fern and Limekiln streets.

He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, police said.