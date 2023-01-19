Santa Cruz police arrest stabbing suspect during high-risk vehicle stop

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a stabbing last week that left a victim in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Santa Cruz police patch CBS

Santa Cruz police detectives were investigating the stabbing that happened last Tuesday, January 10. The victim ended up with life-threatening injuries at a local trauma center. Police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Watsonville resident Danis Valle Miranda and sought a warrant for his arrest for attempted homicide based on the follow-up investigation.

On Wednesday, Santa Cruz police patrol officers located the suspect in his vehicle in the area of Water Street and Magnolia Street and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop to apprehend him. Miranda was booked into custody on the warrant for attempted homicide.

Police detectives said they recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attempted homicide. Authorities said the investigation indicated the stabbing was an isolated incident between two people who were acquaintances at the time of the attack. There are no outstanding suspects in the case, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact SCPD Detective Crowell at (831) 420-5823.