Santa Cruz marine scientists team up with special effects team for virtual blue whale exhibit

Step inside the Seymour Marine Research Center at the University of California at Santa Cruz and be prepared to be "swallowed up" by a whale of a tale.

Almost 50 years ago, Ms. Blue died off the California coast and washed ashore Pescadero Beach in San Mateo County. The Santa Cruz community saved her bones and put them on display on the U.C. Santa Cruz campus.

Now, you can interact with virtual Ms. Blue through an interactive exhibit.

During a recent visit, 10-year-olds Hannah and Meagan were side by side, excited and exchanging information, as they studied Ms. Blue on iPads.

"I'm trying to grab it," said Hannah, as she tried to pinch some virtual rib bones in front of her eyes.

"You can try to pet it," announced Meagan as she stretched her hand out and tried to touch the virtual whale seen on her iPad.

Jack, also 10, was stunned to find himself in Ms. Blue's belly.

"Her stomach," he exclaimed to CBS News Bay Area.

The producer on hand asked him how it felt to be in a whale's virtual stomach.

"Weird!" replied Jack with a smile.

Their reactions please Jess Marley of Halon Entertainment.

"The most breathtaking part of it was seeing people get excited about it," he told CBS News Bay Area.

An expert at creating virtual reality environments, Marley recently turned his attention to the beloved Ms. Blue.

After decades of harsh climate conditions, her bones began to severely deteriorate and they needed saving. That's when a Hollywood special effects team jumped in.

"This is a skill that we have in our back pocket. This is what we do all day, every day. Why don't we take this and use it for this?" noted Halon Producer Andrew Ritter.

The wizards at Halon entertainment scanned the whale's massive skeleton and created a 3D digital copy.

But then, they went beyond the bones. The special effects team added muscles and skin, and texture and colors. They frequently consulted with marine biologists and educators for accuracy. Finally, the virtual Ms. Blue surfaced.

"It really is exactly what she would have looked like swimming around in the ocean," said Ritter.

The team, along with scientists and educators, created two apps. One is for the kids attending the Explorers Camp at the Center.

Youth programs director Kevin Keedy, now retired, thought it was a brilliant idea.

"I just thought it would be a neat way for kids to guide their own learning than just listening to someone tell them about it," he noted.

With the second app, Ms Blue is ready for her closeup. Visitors scan various QR codes found around her skeleton outside the Seymour, and snap a selfie.

As for their close encounter, these kids did not anticipate getting swallowed by a whale.

"No, might be my first time ever in my life," said Jack.