Santa Cruz County becomes latest in California to ban nitrous oxide sales

Officials in Santa Cruz County have given initial approval to a ban on nitrous oxide sales for recreational use amid concerns of potential abuse among youth.

On Tuesday, the board approved the first reading of the ordinance, which would ban sales in unincorporated areas.

"This ordinance is about protecting our community — especially our young people — from the very real dangers associated with nitrous oxide misuse," Supervisor Kimberly De Serpa, who sponsored the proposal, said in a statement.

De Serpa, a former school district trustee who is currently a medical professional, said she is aware of the harms of recreational use of nitrous oxide.

"The misuse of nitrous leads to long-term health effects and creates risks in our community. We have a responsibility to act," she added.

Also known as laughing gas and "whip-its", nitrous oxide is used as a propellant for whipped cream and as a controlled sedative for medical purposes, especially in dentistry and surgery.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, inhaling nitrous oxide can lead to numerous serious health problems, including abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, impaired bowel and bladder function, limb weakness, psychiatric disturbances and loss of conscious. In some cases, inhaling can lead to death.

Health experts said some individuals who regularly inhale the gas can lead to prolonged neurological effects, such as spinal cord or brain damage, even after stopping use.

Under the proposal, sales for legitimate medical, industrial, culinary or automotive uses would remain legal. Officials said violating the ordinance could result in misdemeanor penalties, including fines and jailtime.

Santa Cruz County has joined neighboring San Mateo County and several other jurisdictions in California in taking steps to restrict nitrous oxide sales, including Humboldt County and Orange County.

The board is scheduled to give final approval of the ordinance at its Sep. 30 meeting. If adopted, the ordinance would take effect in late October.