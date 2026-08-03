No one hurt after reports of shots fired near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Officers responded to a parking lot near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for reports of a fight and shots fired Monday, officials said.

No one was shot, and there were no injuries reported, according to police.

"There is no active threat to the public," police said. "The scene is secure."

CBS News Bay Area reached out to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company, which owns and operates the boardwalk, and recieved the following statement.

"We are still gathering details and working closely with the Santa Cruz Police Department. Per the statement released by SCPD earlier tonight and additional information, local police responded to reports of a small fight and shots fired in the parking lot across the street from the park," the company said.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.