Watch CBS News
Local News

Santa Clara police, fire units at scene of hazardous materials spill

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA CLARA – Police and fire units in Santa Clara responded to a hazardous materials spill Friday morning that is expected to keep Lafayette Street closed for several hours.

Police said they received a call shortly before 9 a.m. regarding the incident in a tweet.

Police issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. about the hazmat response that has prompted the closure of Lafayette Street between Duane Avenue and Laurelwood Road.

No details were immediately available about what spilled, but police asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 11:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.