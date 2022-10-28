Santa Clara police, fire units at scene of hazardous materials spill
SANTA CLARA – Police and fire units in Santa Clara responded to a hazardous materials spill Friday morning that is expected to keep Lafayette Street closed for several hours.
Police said they received a call shortly before 9 a.m. regarding the incident in a tweet.
Police issued an alert shortly after 10 a.m. about the hazmat response that has prompted the closure of Lafayette Street between Duane Avenue and Laurelwood Road.
No details were immediately available about what spilled, but police asked people to avoid the area until further notice.
