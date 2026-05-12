Suspected rat poison sickens dog in Santa Clara city park, officials say

A portion of a South Bay park is closed and an investigation is underway after a dog was sickened by suspected rat poison.

Officials in Santa Clara announced Monday that a resident alerted the city to pellets that were found at Jenny Strand Park on Howard Drive. The resident said their dog became sick after ingesting some of the pellets.

Park staff responded immediately, removed visible material and conducted a thorough inspection, officials said. A 5,000 square foot section of the five-acre park is closed while cleanup, inspection and investigation efforts continue.

Officials said the dog is in stable condition as of Monday night. The incident has been reported to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Pellets, believed to be rat poison, found at Jenny Strand Park in Santa Clara on May 11, 2026. City of Santa Clara

"The City takes this matter seriously. Any identified suspects will be investigated, and appropriate charges will be forwarded to the District Attorney for prosecution," city officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity at Jenny Strand Park is asked to call Santa Clara police at 408-615-5580.