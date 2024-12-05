Santa Clara County Superior Court warns of scams related to jury service

Officials at the Santa Clara County Superior Court are warning residents to be aware of an increase in reported phone scams involving claims about jury service.

The Superior Court said in a press release Wednesday that scammers are using sophisticated tactics, including sending manipulated images and impersonating court officers by reciting or showing fake badge numbers.

The Court reminded county residents that court officials will never ask for sensitive identifying information over the phone, and such information, like addresses or Social Security numbers, should never be given to a caller.

The Court recommended reporting any suspicious communication to the local police department's fraud unit and contacting your local court's jury office.

If in doubt about a caller's authenticity, hang up and call the Superior Court directly.

Anyone who receives a call from someone purporting to be from the Court and asks for personal information can report it to ssjuryinfo@scscourt.org.