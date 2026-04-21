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Suspected crew linked to nearly 100 retail thefts in Northern California, Nevada busted

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area said they busted a suspected retail theft crew allegedly linked to nearly 100 retail thefts across Northern California and Nevada.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said they made four arrests after deputies conducted several searches in San Jose last week. The agency's High Impact Team said they recovered more than $83,000 in stolen merchandise stolen from The Home Depot, TJ Maxx and Burlington.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed some of the recovered items, including power tools and bags filled with new clothing.

Deputies said the items were resold at flea markets in San Jose and Oakland. The total loss to retailers was more than $100,000.

"We won't stop pursuing those who steal from our community businesses," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The suspects arrested have been identified as 24-year-old Emerson Perez, 24-year-old Isaac Perez, 61-year-old Teodulo Aguirre and 30-year-old Sergio Rodriguez. All four men were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

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