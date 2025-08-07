Bay Area horse ranch manager charged with animal cruelty in horse's death

The manager of a horse-riding ranch in the Bay Area has been charged with animal cruelty following the death of a horse that authorities said was badly emaciated.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Jennifer Bryant has been charged with failing to give proper care and attention to an animal, a misdemeanor. Bryant is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Prosecutors said Bryant was charged in connection with the July 2024 death of "Honey" following an investigation into alleged animal abuse at Chapparal Ranch, an organization that provides horseback rides and riding lessons.

"Honey the horse didn't have to die like this – emaciated and malnourished on a hot day in July," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

"Honey" the horse was euthanized on July 12, 2024 after Santa Clara County prosecutors said the animal was found malnourished. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

In March 2024, county animal control officers inspected the company's Bear Creek Stables in Los Gatos following complaints about abused animals. Prosecutors said an officer found the horse had lice and was sickly.

The following day, a veterinarian suggested Honey receive a special diet of alfalfa hay and to have a follow-up appointment.

Prosecutors said there was "no evidence" Bryant ordered a follow-up appointment, that Honey was moved to a different pasture and that the horse was not given alfalfa hay.

On July 12, animal control was told of a downed horse at a Chapparal Ranch property on Weller Road in Milpitas. An animal control officer said Honey was on the ground, unable to get up and was very thin.

Prosecutors said Bryant said she had noticed Honey was losing weight two weeks prior and that the horse's condition was due to allergies. Honey was euthanized that day.

According to the DA's office, the horse was filled with intestinal worms, which experts said could have been prevented with proper care.

"Proper care in line with a veterinarian's recommendations could have prevented this outcome, but Honey wasn't given that chance. All animals deserve a life free of abuse and neglect," Rosen added.

Prosecutors said Bryant may face up to one year in jail, if convicted.