Suspects ram patrol cars, injure officer during San Ramon pursuit, police say

Police in San Ramon arrested two people and are searching for two others following a pursuit late Monday night that led to an officer being injured.

According to officers, the incident began shortly after 11:10 p.m. near Kyler Court and Kyler Lane, as detectives were conducting a surveillance operation involving suspects connected to multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles. Detectives said they received information that the suspects were likely returning to the area, where a previously stolen vehicle was abandoned.

The suspects returned to the area in a black Volkswagen Jetta. When detectives said they confirmed the people inside the car were involved, police attempted a "high-risk" traffic stop.

Police said the driver fled at what was described as a "high rate of speed" and struck multiple police department vehicles. One officer also suffered minor injuries.

Officers chased the vehicle until the driver lost control and struck a fire hydrant in front of an apartment complex on Ivy Hill Way. Following the crash, police said four people inside the vehicle fled on foot.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Anthony Parsons of Oakley, was arrested. Police also arrested a second person, identified as 20-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of Antioch.

Authorities established a perimeter to search for the two remaining suspects, with aerial and K-9 units brought in to assist. Police said Tuesday that the remaining suspects were not located.

Parsons and Gonzalez were booked into Martinez Detention Facility. According to officers, Parsons was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, unlawful taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy and resisting arrest.