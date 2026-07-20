Crow Fire burns several acres of vegetation between Castro Valley, San Ramon

A vegetation fire was burning in Alameda County between Castro Valley and San Ramon on Monday afternoon, prompting water drops from the air before forward progress was halted, authorities said.

The Crow Fire began burning at about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Crow Canyon Road and Norris Canyon Road. Cal Fire said the fire burned an estimated three to four acres before forward progress was stopped at about 1:20 p.m.

Firefighters used air attack resources to help fight the fire, Cal Fire said. No structures appeared to have been threatened and no injuries were reported.