Man wounded in overnight shooting in San Rafael, possibly gang related

SAN RAFAEL – Police in San Rafael are searching for a gunman after a man was wounded in a shooting late Sunday night.

At 11:10 p.m., an officer along with witnesses heard multiple gunshots near Novato Street in the city's Canal Neighborhood. In the area of Novato and Kerner Boulevard, responding officers found a man who suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg, along with bullet casings.

The victim was treated at the scene by firefighters and was later taken to the hospital for additional medical attention.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses reported that suspects inside a vehicle yelled at the victim and others on the street before the shooting.

"It is believed that suspects may have been yelling something related to gang activity," police said in a statement.

During the shooting, bullets struck the ground and struck the side of a parked car. Police said one of the bullets that struck the ground had ricocheted, striking the victim.

Officers that searched the scene located bullet casings and fragments, along with several alcoholic beverage containers.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 or to send tips online.