DA probing violent arrest of San Rafael day laborer caught on viral video

SAN RAFAEL -- The Marin County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an altercation between two San Rafael police officers and a man after body-cam footage of his bloody arrest went viral and the officers involved have been placed on leave.

Neither the District Attorney's Office nor the San Rafael Police Department are going into detail about the July 27 altercation, but bodycam footage reveals what transpired.

Body can video of violent police encounter now under investigation in San Rafael @marinij pic.twitter.com/ut0MZZPAte — Alex N. Gecan (@GeeksterTweets) September 7, 2022

On the video, an unidentified man who is a day laborer can be seen on an industrial side street in the Canal District of San Rafael sitting on the curb with two of his friends. They are drinking beer.

Officer Daisy Mazariegos asked the men what they are doing and they respond, "nothing." Mazariegos points out that there are open containers of beer and asks to see one man's identification. At that point, Officer Brandon Nail arrives. As the man stands up, seemingly to get his ID from his pants, Nail can be heard yelling, "Hey, sit the f--- down!"

Mazariegos again asks to see his ID and he says he can't get it unless he stands up. As he goes to do so, Mazariegos tells him to sit down and then Nail forces him to the ground, punches him in the nose and pushes his face into the asphalt.

As the man is taken to the squad car, his face bright red with blood, he can be heard saying "I didn't do anything."

Last Friday, San Rafael Police Chief David Spiller released an open letter to the community about the altercation, for which he took full responsibility, saying that his department is currently conducting an investigation into it.

"I am both personally and professionally concerned about this incident and how it impacts the trust our department has worked hard to build in this community," reads the letter. "I want to assure all members of the San Rafael community that not only is this incident being critically examined, but we will examine our behaviors, including that of our leadership, and for those department members that have fallen short, they will be held accountable."