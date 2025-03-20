San Rafael police arrest suspect in early morning armed robbery; 2nd suspect sought

Police in San Rafael are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday morning after taking a second suspect into custody, authorities said.

According to a social media post, an officer patrolling in the Canal neighborhood was flagged down at around 5:30 a.m. by a male victim who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two armed male suspects. The suspects brandished handguns at the victim and demanded his property. The victim complied with the demand and was uninjured.

Loaded gun found during San Rafael armed robbery arrest. San Rafael Police Department

The two suspects fled the scene on bicycles after the robbery. Additional officers responded to the area and were able to find and surround one of the suspects, who was taken into custody without incident after he attempted to evade police. The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old San Rafael resident Juan Lopez-Lopez. He was booked into the Marin County Jail and faces charges of felony armed robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public, evading an officer, and possession of a controlled substance. Lopez-Lopez is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Police were able to find a bag that Lopez-Lopez had discarded behind some bushes as he fled and discovered a loaded handgun inside that police believed to be stolen. The second armed suspect was not located. Police have not issued a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://srpd.org/tips.