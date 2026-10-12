Person dies after being stabbed in San Rafael; suspect detained

A homicide investigation was underway in San Rafael after a person was fatally stabbed on Monday, police said.

The stabbing victim was found outside Northgate Medical Dental Center at 750 Las Gallinas Avenue and Northgate Drive in the Terra Linda district of San Rafael.

Police dispatchers were contacted just after 1 p.m. on a report of a male subject who had fallen and was being given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation at the scene, San Rafael police spokesperson Sgt. Justin Graham said. When officers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed; he was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, Graham said.

"There were no eyewitnesses, there was a person who came upon the victim and immediately called 911 and that person also assisted us in life-saving measures before first responders arrived at the scene," Graham said.

Graham said a suspect has been detained, and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

"We are working with that suspect to determine exactly what happened and what transpired in this particular case," Graham said, adding that it was too early in the investigation to determine any motive.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified.