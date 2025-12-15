San Rafael man accused of threatening people with box cutter outside Home Depot

A Marin County man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened and attempted to stab customers outside a Home Depot store over the weekend, police said.

Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the store located at 111 Shoreline Parkway following multiple calls about a man threatening and chasing several people with a box cutter in the store's parking lot.

Officers found the man, who was near the store's entrance. Police said they attempted to stop and detain the man, but he was initially not cooperative.

After several minutes of de-escalation, officers were able to take the man into custody and located a box cutter in his possession. At that time, police said the man spat on several officers.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Eduardo Garcia Hernandez of San Rafael.

No victims were stabbed or injured.

An investigation determined that Hernandez chased at least four victims with the box cutter. During the incident, the suspect chased one of the victims who ran from the suspect.

Another victim got into his vehicle, assisted the victim being chased and got them to safety in the car. Police said Hernandez then vandalized the car's hood with a box cutter.

Police also learned that a Home Depot employee stood up to the suspect and prevented him from walking inside the store before officers arrived.

"The employee's actions likely saved other people from being attacked by Hernandez," officers said in a statement.

Police said the suspect did not know any of the victims and did not state what motivated him to go after the victims.

Hernandez was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.