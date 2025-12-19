Petaluma teens arrested in fatal San Rafael stabbing

Three teenagers from Petaluma were arrested in the Tuesday stabbing death of a man in San Rafael, police said on Friday.

In a press release, the San Rafael Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls about a man who had been injured in an assault in the area of Mill and Hoag streets in the city's Canal neighborhood. A police drone was deployed to locate the injured victim, which arrived at the scene faster than responding officers, and the drone pilot coordinated the initial emergency response with police and fire personnel, the department said.

First responders treated the 44-year-old at the scene and the San Rafael Fire Department took him to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. The Marin County Coroner's Office will release his identity after his family is notified.

Following an investigation, three juveniles from Petaluma were identified as the suspects, and over the past two days, they were located, apprehended, and booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges, police said.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the stabbing was gang-related, but the motive remained under investigation, police said. The department said investigators believe that all the suspects involved in this incident are now in custody.