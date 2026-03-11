Tree falls in San Rafael neighborhood, knocking out power to hundreds

Hundreds of people in San Rafael were without power Wednesday morning after a tree fell and took some power lines with it.

San Rafael police say the large tree fell just after midnight in the 200 block of C Street.

Most of the Gerstle Park neighborhood lost power as a result.

PG&E crews are at the scene, but police noted that the damage was significant and no estimated time of restoration was known.

As of 7 a.m., nearly 700 remain without power.