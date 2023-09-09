San Pablo man in critical condition after being shot by police

SAN PABLO – A 44-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot in a confrontation with police officers, the San Pablo Police said.

Andre Smith was wounded in the front yard of his wife's residence in the 2600 block of Dover Avenue, police said.

A woman at the residence called police at 1:39 p.m. and asked officers to assist with a mental health evaluation of Smith, whom she described as showing signs of schizophrenia, police said.

Police found Smith had locked himself in a room of the house. The woman said Smith was not acting violent and agreed to call police if she needed further help.

At 2:52 p.m., the woman called police asking them to return, saying Smith had left the room and was harassing her. A dispatcher on the phone heard Smith in the background yelling that he would kill police officers and make them kill him, police said.

Officers at the scene attempted to communicate with Smith in the front yard. He refused to listen to the officer's orders and began throwing brick pieces at the officers, police said.

The officers used Tasers and bean bag rounds in an attempt to take him into custody. Smith used a folding chair as a shield and raised a three-foot metal pole while charging at one of the officers, police said.

When Smith swung the pole at the officer, another officer fired once, striking him in the upper right leg, police said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation of the shooting. The officers involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at (510) 215-3150.