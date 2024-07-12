Man accused of murder after woman's body found in fire along San Pablo Creek

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found following a fire along San Pablo Creek earlier this month.

Around 1:20 a.m. on July 2, authorities were called to the creek following reports of a fire. Firefighters with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District extinguished the flames and wound a woman's body, which was severely burned.

Police said investigators were not able to immediately determine the woman's identity or cause of death due to the body's condition. A subsequent autopsy revealed that she had suffered a blunt force trauma injury to the head.

The victim is believed to be a 40-year-old and a transient. Her identity is being withheld pending notification by the Contra Costa County Coroner.

During the investigation, police were able to identify a person of interest as 35-year-old William S. Ramirez, a transient. An arrest warrant was also obtained.

William S. Ramirez is accused of murder and arson following a July 2, 2024 fire along San Pablo Creek in which a woman's body was found. San Pablo Police Department

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, police served a warrant on the 1800 block of 23rd Street and took Ramirez into custody. Ramirez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and arson.

As of Friday, Ramirez is in custody pending charges by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office.

Police said there are no further outstanding suspects at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department by calling 510-215-3150.