Update: San Pablo hazmat cleanup drags on, evacuations remain in place

Hazmat cleanup crews were moving methodically through a shed at a home in San Pablo Thursday morning that was filled with hundred of boxes of chemicals that were improperly stored for years.

The operation to secure the chemicals began Wednesday and prompted the evacuation of a six-block area bordered by Giant Road, Miner Ave, 11th Street, and Palmer Ave in San Pablo.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Chris Toler said at a press conference Thursday morning that even after working overnight to secure the chemicals, the hazmat crews still don't know how many chemicals they are dealing with.

"We're talking a lot of different chemicals, a lot of different classes of chemicals. We don't know everything that we have in the storage or that he had in the storage shed," said Toler. "The bomb squad and our hazardous, ConFire hazmat, is busy processing all of that. They're trying to identify, contain stabilizing transport and properly dispose of those materials."

The resident at the house where the incident is happening, who passed away a few months ago, was a retired chemistry professor who had stored chemical supplies in a shed for a long time and the chemicals had likely become unstable, fire officials said.

The deceased resident's brother was in the process of cleaning up the property and discovered the chemicals in a shed, and realized they were hazardous materials.

"[The brother] was advised to go ahead and call the fire department or call 911," said Toler. "That initiated the hazardous materials incident or dispatch, and it quickly went from a small incident to a major hazmat incident you see behind us right now."

Toler said the chemicals and containers were placed throughout the storage shed, which completely filled the shed estimated to be about 12 feet by 14 feet.

They are in improper containers, so they aren't stable. They should not be in the type of containers that they're in, or the containers have become so degradated over time that they are unstable," said Toler. "Due to the response you see behind us, I would say they were not legal in the neighborhood."

Toler added there was no indication that the chemicals were part of a meth lab or drug lab.

The evacuated residents were sheltering in a gym at Contra Costa Community College. Residents were told to expect to shelter at the evacuation center for up to 24 hours, fire officials said. Toler said it was hoped the residents could return by Thursday, but he could not guarantee the cleanup process would be complete by the end of the day.

Red Cross was assisting evacuees at the gym, officials said.