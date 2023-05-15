San Mateo teen arrested in connection with San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE -- A San Mateo teenager has been arrested in connection with an homicide in the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive last month.

San Jose police said 18-year-old Matthew Antracoli was being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Investigators said officers responded to the 1000 block of Blossom River Drive on the report of a shooting at approximately 1:38 p.m on April 19th.

When they arrived, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was the city's 9th homicide of 2023.

The victim has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Jorge Torres-Maestre, a 41-year-old San Jose resident.

Homicide detectives began a comprehensive investigation, identifying Antracoli as the primary suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On May 9th, Antracoli was located and arrested in the city of Morgan Hill.

