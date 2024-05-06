Man, two teens arrested in December robbery in San Mateo; police find large cache of illegal fireworks

A man and two teenage boys were arrested last week for a December assault and robbery in San Mateo, an arrest that also turned up a cache of illegal fireworks, police announced Monday.

On December 22, 2023, officers responded to reports of a fight near San Mateo High School after getting a 911 call. San Mateo police said officers arrived and found out from the victim that three people assaulted him and stole his jewelry, including one who punched him with brass knuckles.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

In the months that followed, police said an investigation led to the identification of three people involved in the assault and robbery, 20-year-old Foster City resident Joshua Ferri, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. On Friday, San Mateo police with the help of Foster City police served search warrants and arrested Ferri and the 17-year-old suspect. The 16-year-old was located at San Francisco International Airport and arrested, police said.

A search of the suspects' homes turned up evidence of the December robbery, as well as more than 1,400 pounds of illegal fireworks, police said. Officers also found an unregistered gun, illegal drugs, and evidence of drug sales, police said.

Ferri was later booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, possessing an unserialized gun, possession of drugs and marijuana for sale, and possession of illegal fireworks.

The two teens were booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility. They face charges of second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy. The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing metal knuckles.

Police urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the San Mateo Police Department.